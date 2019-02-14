A month after Jayme Closs escaped her abductor, the Wisconsin teen and her family thanked people around the world for their donations, gifts, cards and letters.

“Jayme greatly appreciates each and every gift, as well as the many cards and letters,” said the statement posted Wednesday on the “Healing for Jayme Closs” Facebook page. “The many kind words have been a source of great comfort to her.”

Also posted are four photos of the smiling 13-year-old, including one with the caption: “Right where she belongs.”

According to the Facebook post, Jayme has a court-appointed guardian ad litem who is charged with keeping her best interests in mind. The statement said the guardian wishes to remain anonymous.

Jayme was kidnapped from her Barron, Wis., home in the early morning of Oct. 15, minutes after her parents were shot to death. She was held captive for 88 days in a cabin outside Gordon, Wis., about an hour north of Barron, before she escaped on Jan. 10.

Jake T. Patterson, 21, has been charged with kidnapping the teen and killing her parents. According to the criminal complaint, he confessed to the crimes and said he targeted Jayme after seeing her board a school bus as he headed to work earlier last fall.

Patterson is expected to appear in court on March 27 for a plea hearing.

The “Healing for Jayme” Facebook page allows her family to update those who continue to follow her case. A post on Feb. 9 reported that Jayme is doing well.

“Taking it one day at a time,” it said. The post asked people to wear blue or change their Facebook profile pictures to a blue butterfly to celebrate the one-month anniversary of Jayme’s escape.