NEW YORK — Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission has gone on a "celebrity hunt" by demanding the rapper submit to unlimited questioning about various businesses.

The lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday that he has agreed to testify for a full day before the regulatory agency but is opposing appearing for as many days as the SEC would like.

A hearing on the matter is set for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

The court filing was made in advance of the hearing scheduled by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR'-duh-fee).

The SEC has said it is investigating the Iconix Brand Group to learn if federal securities laws were violated when the company reported financial results.

Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand to Iconix over a decade ago.