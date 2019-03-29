Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is the latest Democratic presidential candidate releasing his tax returns.

Inslee said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Friday he's released 12 years of his personal tax records on his campaign website. Inslee notes that President Donald Trump still hasn't released any of his returns and challenges Trump to do so.

Trump first refused such disclosure as a candidate ahead of his 2016 election. Trump's business dealings and his now-shuttered foundation have been the subject of various investigations and Democratic attacks.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren already has released a decade of her personal tax returns. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) released her 2018 return this week after sharing previous years earlier.

Other top Democratic White House contenders have yet to match the transparency they seek from Trump.