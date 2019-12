EASTON, Pa. — Justin Jaworski scored 28 points as Lafayette romped past Widener 96-56 on Thursday night.

E.J. Stephens had 12 points for Lafayette (7-2), which won its fifth straight game. Kyle Stout and Tyrone Perry each added 9 points for the Leopards, who shot 58% (33-for-57) from the field.

Steve Matlack had 9 points for the Division III Pride. Connor Laverty also scored 9 points as did Elijah Boyd. Widener was 20-for-69 from the field

Lafayette plays Rutgers on the road on Sunday.