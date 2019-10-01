PHOENIX — A baby javelina is recovering after a jaunt on a Phoenix freeway.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the young javelina was one of two that brought traffic on State Route 51 to a standstill Monday afternoon.
DPS officials say several troopers tried to round up the animals, which were on the northbound lanes.
Trooper Martin Sotelo managed to wrangle one javelina. The other ran off and eluded capture.
The rescued javelina was transported to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale for medical treatment.
Javelina, which look like wild boar, are native to desert environments.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Javelina rescued after stopping traffic on Phoenix freeway
A baby javelina is recovering after a jaunt on a Phoenix freeway.
Business
Test proctor agrees to plead guilty in admissions scheme
A former college exam proctor has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators in the sweeping college admissions scheme.
Variety
Condor chick makes 1st flight attempt from Utah cliff
In another sign that California condors are making a comeback in the wild three decades after nearing the brink of extinction, a condor chick left its nest and made its first attempt at flight in Utah's Zion National Park.
Nation
Odessa man accused of fatally shooting man whose car stalled
A man has been arrested after authorities say he killed one person and injured another when he opened fire several times last week on people whose vehicles stalled in the Odessa area of West Texas.
National
Federal lawsuit targets West Virginia foster care system
The overwhelmed foster care system in opioid-ravaged West Virginia has failed to protect children, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.