– Jason Zucker scored twice and defenseman Ryan Suter set up a pair of second-period goals as the Wild skated past the New York Islanders 5-3 on Monday afternoon.

The road has been a challenge for the Wild all season long, but the team’s latest trip got off to a successful start in front of 15,342 at Barclays Center.

This was the Wild’s third road win in its last four tries, improving its record to 12-15-1.

The Wild opened the scoring on a rare goal from center Joel Eriksson Ek, who deflected a Charlie Coyle centering feed from the corner behind goalie Jaroslav Halak 7 minutes, 2 seconds into the first period. It was Eriksson Ek’s second goal of the season and first since Opening Night, ending a 50-game drought.

But the lead didn’t make it to intermission; with 45 seconds to go, winger Ross Johnston tipped a Johnny Boychuk shot by goalie Devan Dubnyk — a preview of the offensive outburst that headlined the second, as both teams combined for five goals.

Zach Parise (11) of the Wild and Mathew Barzal of the Islanders battled for the puck Monday.

New York struck first, going up 2-1 when Edina native Anders Lee redirected a Thomas Hickey shot through Dubnyk’s legs only 1:57 into the period for his 30th goal of the season.

Eventually, though, the Wild began to take over and its momentum unleashed a trio of goals.

Center Matt Cullen had the first, finishing off a breakaway at 9:54 after he took a long pass from Suter, sneaked behind the Islanders defense and beat Halak high.

Only 2:23 later, Suter set up Zucker for a one-timer over Halak’s glove that put the Wild up 3-2. Just 1:49 after that, winger Tyler Ennis added a fourth when he tucked a backhand five-hole after taking a feed from Cullen.

That insurance goal flipped into the game-winner after the Islanders responded at 16:31 with winger Tanner Fritz’s first NHL goal — a shot from the slot that eluded Dubnyk’s glove.

Zucker tacked on a fifth late in the third, one-timing a pass from center Eric Staal with 3:22 remaining for his 25th of the season.

Dubnyk finished with 32 saves, while Halak had 27.

The Wild next plays Thursday at New Jersey.