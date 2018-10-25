In their final debate before the Nov. 6 election, U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and Democratic challenger Angie Craig sparred over health care, tax cuts, education and other issues on Thursday.

The third and final debate, held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, drew more than 200 people.

Lewis, a first-time congressman from Woodbury, is fighting for re-election in this suburban district, a top target of national Democrats this year. Craig, a former health care executive from Eagan who lost to Lewis by a slim margin in 2016, touted her experience in the health care industry and family’s connections to the south metro suburbs.

If elected to Congress, “I’ll never forget where I come from and who I represent,” Craig said.

The hourlong debate, hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, was more of a discussion than a direct engagement between the candidates, who couldn’t respond to each other’s claims. Lewis started the debate calling for civility after Wednesday’s national news of pipe bombs mailed to high-ranking Democrats. And he echoed his TV ads calling for federal changes to the Metropolitan Council, a regional planning body, and highlighted his support of the federal tax cuts.

“This has been a great success story,” Lewis said. “We’ve got the greatest economy since 1969.”

Craig also echoed her messages in TV ads, supporting career and technical education and affordable health care. She called for middle class tax cuts and campaign finance reform, saying Congress needs to get “dark, anonymous money” out of politics.

Responding to a question about the Met Council, Craig disagreed with Lewis. She said changes such as adding elected officials to the council, or staggering its terms, should be made by the Minnesota Legislature, not Congress.

“This is, to me, not a federal issue,” Craig said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s up to Minnesota."