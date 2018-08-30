CLEVELAND — Their championship dreams dashed and their postseason hopes long since ruined, the Twins are trying to find smaller, more modest goals they can achieve. Maybe put together a winning streak. See if you can finish .500. And how about winning the season series against the division champs?

“It’s not going to save your season to beat the Indians 10 games out of 19,” Paul Molitor said, “but I wouldn’t mind accomplishing that.”

He’ll have to keep looking. Mike Clevinger limited the Twins to two unearned runs to become Cleveland’s fourth 10-game winner, Jason Kipnis lifted a three-run homer that cleared the right-field walls by inches, and the Indians beat the Twins for the 10th time and final time this season, 5-3 at Progressive Field.

Ehire Adrianza drove a two-run homer into the right-field stands in the fifth inning, but the Twins could do little else against Clevinger, who limited Minnesota to one run over seven innings when the Twins were here earlier this month. This time, the third-year righthander gave up three singles and a walk, along with Adrianza’s homers, while striking out nine.

Clevinger finished off a series in which the Twins were dominated by Cleveland’s starting pitching. Along with Carlos Carrasco and Adam Plutko, Cleveland’s starters limited the Twins to two earned runs on 13 hits over 19 2/3 innings, an 0.92 ERA. They also struck out 25 batters and walked only five.

Jake Odorizzi held Cleveland scoreless for three innings, but gave up a run in the fourth inning on a Michael Brantley double and Edwin Encarnacion single. He walked two batters in the sixth inning and was removed, only to watch both runners score when reliever Alan Busenitz surrendered a game-tying single to Yonder Alonso and then Kipnis’ long fly ball, which just eluded Max Kepler’s leaping attempt at the wall. The three-run homer handed Odorizzi his ninth loss, four of which have come while allowing three runs or fewer.

Miguel Sano connected on a ninth-inning fastball from Indians lefthander Brad Hand in the ninth inning, driving it over the center-field wall for his 13th home run, and the Twins brought the tying run to the plate with one out when Mitch Garver walked. But Jake Cave and Tyler Austin both took sliders for called third strikes, ending the game and dropping the Twins to 62-71 on the season — 9-10 against the Indians.