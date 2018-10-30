MILWAUKEE _ Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.
The manufacturing company posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period.
Jason Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $615 million.
The company's shares closed at $2.36. A year ago, they were trading at $1.78.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JASN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JASN
