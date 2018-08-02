MILWAUKEE _ Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) on Thursday reported a loss of $587,000 in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.
The manufacturing company posted revenue of $168.4 million in the period.
Jason Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $615 million.
The company's shares closed at $2.50. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JASN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JASN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin DNR to reinstate park rangers
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is changing course on a state parks law enforcement policy that's less than a year old.
East Metro
Stillwater inmate charged with murder in killing of corrections officer
The charges fail to reveal a motive; the killing is believed to be the first of a corrections officer by an inmate in state history.
Local
Boy's playground death in SW Minn. 'a tragic accident,' police say
The boy was found tangled in a playground swing Wednesday afternoon.
South Metro
Charge: 18-year-old pushed boy off 32-foot high Apple Valley waterslide
The boy suffered numerous broken bones and awaits multiple surgeries, police said. The defendant allegedly said he knew what he did was wrong.
National
Wisconsin Ethics Commission picks new administrator
The state Ethics Commission has selected a Florida attorney as its new leader.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.