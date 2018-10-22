Two big concert announcements for Minnesota country music fans arrived Monday:

WINSTOCK 2019 (June 14-15)

After celebrating its 25th anniversary with Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley this year, the country music festival closest to the Twin Cities is bringing in a couple more heavy hitters to headline in 2019.

Jason Aldean, who returned to the road triumphant this year after enduring the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, will return to Winsted, Minn., to headline the Friday night lineup (June 14). He’ll be joined by buzzing newcomers Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown, the latter of whom just cleaned up at the Americana Music Awards in Nashville.

On Saturday (June 15), flourishing Nashville quintet Old Dominion will make their Winstock debut, following their nearly sold-out headlining show at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand this past summer. The “Written in the Sand” and “Hotel Key” hitmakers top off a Day 2 schedule that will also include Brett Young, Midland, Diamond Rio and Cassadee Pope.

Winstock's two-day concert tickets ($125-$195) and camping packages ($125) are on sale now by calling 320-485-4287 or at winstockfestival.com.

ALABAMA 50TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW (June 26)

Ah, who believes in farewell tour announcements anymore, anyway? After supposedly saying goodbye to local fans on its would-be final show two years ago at the State Fair grandstand – a venue it has headlined more than any other act – Alabama is returning to the road in 2019 to mark its 50th anniversary, including a June 26 date at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The singers of “Mountain Music” and “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas” will have another country veteran act who was big in the –‘80s with them as the opening act, the Charlie Daniels Band. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, 888-9-AXS-TIX or the arena box office, priced $38-$133.