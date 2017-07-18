In front of fans, friends and family Tuesday night at his high school gym, Orono forward Jarvis Thomas announced he would be staying home to play basketball for University of Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.

Thomas, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound senior, is arguably the most athletic player in the state, but he proved in AAU play this summer that he was much more than just a spectacular dunker. That’s when a scholarship offer from the home state program finally came last month.

And now Thomas is officially a member of the Gophers’ 2018 recruiting class, joining Howard Pulley AAU teammate Daniel Oturu, a 6-10 center from Cretin-Derham Hall.

Thomas had scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Marquette, Iowa State, Oregon State and Arizona State among others. Pitino and Minnesota’s staff followed Howard Pulley in the Nike Peach Jam Championships in South Carolina last week.

Dozens of videos of Thomas’ alley-oop and putback dunks have been a big hit on social media this AAU season. He’s grown nearly two inches in the last year. But Thomas’ aggressiveness crashing for offensive rebounds, consistently high motor and improvement defensively opened the eyes of several high-major Division I coaches this summer, including Pitino.

Thomas, who started his high school career at Tartan, said on his most recent unofficial visit to Minnesota that Pitino compared him to current Gophers starting power forward Jordan Murphy, who earned All-Big Ten third-team honors last season.

The last Minnesota natives to sign with the Gophers were Amir Coffey and Michael Hurt in the 2016 recruiting class. Pitino missed several in-state prospects after offering six players in 2017. But the U’s record-setting 16-win turnaround and NCAA tournament appearance last season made an impression on some top local prospects.

Oturu and Thomas give the Gophers two of the state’s top five seniors. Apple Valley’s point guard Tre Jones, who is considering the Gophers along with Duke, UCLA and others, is the No. 1 senior in Minnesota. Oturu and Armstrong’s Race Thompson were right behind Jones among the state’s best in 2018.

But Thompson announced Sunday he would be reclassifying to the 2017 class and joining Indiana’s program this fall.

The next decision could be coming from DeLaSalle shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur. The Gophers appear to be the favorite to land the senior three-point ace to join his AAU teammates Oturu and Thomas in maroon and gold.