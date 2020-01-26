JACKSON, Miss. — Tristan Jarrett had 20 points as Jackson State got past Grambling State 71-53 on Saturday.
Jonas James had 13 points for Jackson State (6-14, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayveous McKinnis added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Roland Griffin, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup was second on Jackson State, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).
Grambling State scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Ivy Smith Jr. had 14 points for Grambling State (9-11, 3-4), whose losing streak reached four games.
Jackson State takes on Mississippi Valley State on the road next Saturday. Grambling State matches up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road next Saturday.
