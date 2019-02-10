HOUSTON — DeJon Jarreau scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Corey Davis Jr. also had 16 and No. 12 Houston held off No. 25 Cincinnati 65-58 on Sunday.

Jarreau added eight rebounds and five assists. He scored 11 consecutive points in the second half, including six straight to give Houston a 63-58 lead with 3 ½ minutes left. Davis and Jarreau each made free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it for the Cougars (23-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference).

Galen Robinson Jr. had 10 points for Houston, which won its eighth straight and extended its home winning streak to 32 games. Houston shot 49 percent from the field.

Jarron Cumberland scored 27 points on 9-of-25 shooting, and Cane Broome added 10 points for Cincinnati (20-4, 9-2), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. The Bearcats shot 33 percent from the field, including 27 percent in the second half.

After taking a 58-57 lead on Cumberland's 3-pointer with 6:11 left, Cincinnati missed its last 11 field goals and went scoreless for the rest of the game.

Houston led 34-33 at the half behind Davis' 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: Outside of Cumberland, Cincinnati struggled to find scoring. The rest of the Bearcats combined for 31 points on 13-of-41 shooting. Cincinnati forced Houston into 13 turnovers, which led to nine points. Cincinnati committed four turnovers.

Houston: The Cougars were able to use their size to change shots and prevent the Bearcats from getting any easy looks. Brison Gresham had four blocks and the Cougars finished with nine as a team. Houston held a 42-36 advantage in rebounding. Houston held a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Houston could rise into the top 10 after going 2-0 this week. Cincinnati will likely drop out of the rankings.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts Wichita State on Feb. 17.

Houston: Travels to UConn on Thursday.