– Jared Moe carried over his strong play in relief Friday night into a shutout on Saturday.

Moe stopped all 28 shots he faced, making Scott Reedy’s early goal stand up before a late empty-netter as the Gophers beat 20th-ranked Michigan State 2-0 on Saturday night at Munn Ice Arena, earning a split in the Big Ten men’s hockey series.

It’s the first Gophers shutout since Eric Schierhorn needed only 12 saves to beat St. Lawrence 3-0 on Nov. 17, 2018.

Moe played the final two periods Friday night, stopping 14 of 15 shots in relief of Jack LaFontaine, who gave up three first-period goals in a 4-1 loss to the Spartans.

Reedy scored only 1 minute, 40 seconds into the game, and that was the only goal for either team for almost the duration of the game. Ben Meyers scored into an empty net with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining, not long after Michigan State pulled goalie John Lethemon.

The Gophers killed off 61 seconds of 5-on-3 Spartans power play late in the second period.