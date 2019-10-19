– A line of eight boats came into view just below the horizon. A pod of about a dozen dolphins broke the glassy surface off Taiji, the center of Japan's annual dolphin hunt that continues despite international outrage.

Fishermen banged on poles to create an underwater wall of sound, driving the dolphins toward a narrow cove along the Pacific shoreline about 80 miles southeast of Osaka.

As the pod entered, a net was drawn across the cove. The dolphins swam in narrower and narrower circles, a calf sticking close to its mother. Then came the sound of thrashing. A slaughter followed — hidden from view under a temporary tarpaulin roof. The waters of the cove turned pink with blood.

On this day in early September — the second of the hunt — 11 Risso's dolphins were cut up for meat. The calf was released to face likely death without its mother.

Taiji's dolphin hunt shot to global infamy in 2009 with the Oscar-winning documentary "The Cove." But the dolphin meat trade is not the main draw sustaining Taiji's hunt.

Over the following two days, 13 bottlenose dolphins were captured — young, healthy animals selected from the pod by a team of Japanese aquarium trainers. The animals fetch about $500 for meat. A live bottlenose, the easiest species to train, is worth $8,000 to $10,000, and more than $40,000 after training, experts say.

Top, dolphins at the Taiji Whale Museum aquarium. Above, activists protested dolphin hunting on Sept. 1.

The live dolphins are mostly sent to China, where the marine park industry is booming and largely outside the international rule-making that has turned its back on Taiji's catch. China alone imported more than 200 live dolphins and whales from Japan in 2017 and 2018.

"Taiji is ground zero for the captive dolphin industry," said activist Rachel Carbary, who came to Taiji to livestream the hunt. She is the founder of Empty the Tanks that campaigns to end all dolphin and whale captivity.

Under a quota system, Taiji's fishermen are allowed to catch 1,749 dolphins or small whales from nine species during the six-month hunting season. Dolphins from Taiji have supplied aquariums around the world for decades. They have even been purchased by the U.S. Navy for mine detection and other tasks.

But in 2015, public outcry led the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) to forbid its members from acquiring dolphins captured by drive hunts such as Taiji's. Now, China has taken over as Taiji's main economic lifeline.

Naomi Rose, a marine mammal scientist at the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C., has used live events and online video streaming in China to raise awareness of the health problems and stress experienced by captive marine mammals. Dolphins typically swim 25 miles a day in the wild and live in complex social groups, she said.

Attitudes in China are changing slowly, she said, but the country is yet to have its "Blackfish" moment, citing the influence of the 2013 documentary about captive killer whales. "The problem is there's so many people in China that the potential customer base for these places is huge," she said.

Town depends on dolphins

The town of Taiji, on the southwestern coast of Japan's main island, has lived by hunting whales and dolphins since the early 17th century. But the grisly depiction of the dolphin slaughter in "The Cove" brought global condemnation to this small close-knit town.

"The people of Taiji have been engaged with whaling for more than 400 years; it's part of our life," said Yoshifumi Kai, a senior executive of the Taiji Fisheries Association. "We don't have any industries here, and the available land is ­limited. In this environment, we have no other way but to try to gain our living from the sea."

But times may be changing.

Sea Shepherd activists no longer come here. That is partly because Japan's immigration authorities have banned many of them. This year, they were replaced with a group of more than 30 Japanese animal welfare activists, who marched peacefully through Taiji on Sept. 1, chanting slogans and holding banners to protest killing and capturing dolphins.

Taiji's mayor, Kazutaka Sangen, is a well-connected political operator, with ties to the senior leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the powerful, conservative pro-whaling lobby. It's that support that helps Taiji to withstand international criticism and mobilize the support of the Coast Guard and immigration authorities.

But Sangen said the town's relationship with whales needs to adapt. "The image of Taiji is evil, but that's not an image that we want," he said.

Sangen has ambitious plans to turn Taiji into a major center of academic research on whales and dolphins. Instead of keeping dolphins in tiny pens, he wants to throw a net across the nearby Moriura Bay. It would create a giant enclosure where tourists can swim and kayak with dolphins and scientists can conduct research.

In 10 or 15 years, the net would be removed in the hope dolphins keep coming back.

Western marine biologists see the plan as just another way to exploit captive dolphins.

But Jay Alabaster, who is in Taiji to work on a doctorate on the dolphin hunt, said the town is beginning to catch up with changing global attitudes about how humans should interact with dolphins and whales.

"Taiji is moving toward a place that even the extreme activists will find more palatable," he said. "The town just needs some time and space to get there."