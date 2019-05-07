HONOLULU — A Japanese tourist and her husband lured another visitor from Japan to their Waikiki hotel room and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Nagisa and Darrell Dorch with multiple counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents the couple and the woman were hanging out at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort pool. The documents say Nagisa Dorch asked the woman to go with her to the couple's hotel room to help pick out a bathing suit.

After they entered the room, Darrell Dorch arrived and the couple became intimate, which made the woman uncomfortable, the documents said. When she tried to leave, Darrell Dorch allegedly punched repeatedly. Nagisa Dorch translated her husband's sexual demands and kissed the woman, police said.

Nagisa Dorch helped the woman leave the room when the couple's son knocked on the door and Darrell Dorch went on the balcony, court documents said.

Court documents said the woman was raped at least four times, Hawaii News Now reported.

Nagisa Dorch's lawyer, Walter Rodby, said in court Monday she's never been in trouble before, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The deputy public defender who represented Darrell Dorch in court couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.