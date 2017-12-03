The Twins will not be involved in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. At least not directly.

Ohtani’s camp, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, informed the Twins on Sunday that he would not be signing with them. So the Twins will not have a chance to negotiate directly with the 23-year-old Japanese star.

They weren’t the only turned down, as the Yankees reportedly were also told on Sunday that Ohtani would not sign with them.

Oakland, the New York Mets, Arizona, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Boston were also told by Ohtani’s agents that he would not consider signing with them, according to published reports.

Indications are that most of the teams Ohtani is interested in are on the West Coast. That puts the two Los Angeles teams, San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle in play for Ohtani, who was posted on Friday and has a 21-day window to negotiate with teams.

San Francisco and Seattle have been granted meetings with Ohtani and his representatives, according to published reports.

But the Twins could still play a role in the sweepstakes.

The Twins have $3.245 million in international signing bonus money, the third most of any team. And that money could be traded to a team looking to sweeten the deal for Ohtani.

The Angels on Friday sent minor league lefty Justin Kelly to the Braves for reliever Jim Johnson and $1.21 million in signing bonus money. Angels General Manager Billy Eppler announced that the money was acquired with an eye toward landing Ohtani.

So the Twins could be in position to help another team sweeten the pot for Ohtani while getting a player in return.

Ohtani was available to all major league teams who are willing to post $20 million to his Japanese team, Nippon Ham Fighters.

He is coveted as a pitcher, since he throws more than 100 mph and has excellent breaking pitches, but he also wants to play either the outfield or be a designated hitter.