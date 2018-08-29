NEW YORK — A Japanese technology executive who pleaded guilty to charges he drugged and raped a co-worker in his Times Square hotel room has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison.
Masakatsu Yukitoshi was sentenced on Wednesday in Manhattan. He previously pleaded guilty to rape and other charges.
Prosecutors say the 46-year-old executive invited the woman to his hotel room last November under the guise of preparing for a work meeting.
They say he gave the 36-year-old a glass of orange juice laced with a powerful sleep aid that caused her to lose consciousness.
Police arrested Yukitoshi at New York's Kennedy Airport on a plane bound for Los Angeles. They say he quickly confessed.
