– The people he helped called him "Uncle Murad."

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura left his home in Japan in the 1980s to treat leprosy patients in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He later found, however, that severe drought was killing more people than his clinics could save.

So he discovered a new calling: irrigation. In the 2000s, adapting old Japanese techniques that required little technology, he helped villagers displaced by drought build a network of canals that has transformed an area of nearly 1 million residents.

"A doctor treats patients one by one, but this helps a whole village," Nakamura had said. "I love seeing a village that's been brought back to life."

On Wednesday, Nakamura was attacked by gunmen while driving to work in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, in eastern Afghanistan. Five members of his organization's staff were killed, and Nakamura was wounded fatally. He was 73.

Nakamura died as they were rushing him to the local airport to fly him to the medical facility at the U.S. military base in Bagram, a provincial official said.

It was the latest case in a series of attacks on humanitarian workers in Afghanistan, just a week after an American working for the U.N. was killed in an explosion striking his vehicle in the capital, Kabul. Nakamura's murder was particularly brutal, sending shocks of grief around Afghanistan and drawing widespread condemnation. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility: The Taliban denied involvement, said a Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid.

The killing came on a day the State Department announced its peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, was on the road again after President Donald Trump declared the resumption of talks with the Taliban, which he had called off in September. After meeting Afghan leaders in Kabul, Khalilzad was set to travel to the Qatari capital, Doha, to resume negotiations with the Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, who in October awarded Nakamura honorary citizenship for his services, expressed "utmost grief and sorrow" and ordered his security agencies to find the perpetrators.

Nakamura was among a handful of aid workers in Afghanistan who could trace a continual connection to the country from its descent into chaos in the 1980s through the decades of war and turmoil that have followed.

He was born in Japan's Fukuoka prefecture in 1946, and his first exposure to eastern Afghanistan was in his early 30s. According to a biography published by the Ramon Magsaysay Award, a prize for "greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia" that he received in 2003, he was initially drawn to the mountainous borderland between Afghanistan and Pakistan by a fascination with insects. He quickly found himself besieged with requests for medical help.

After finishing medical school, Nakamura returned to the Pakistani border city of Peshawar, establishing clinics to treat the locals and Afghan refugees fleeing the Soviet war.

Over six years, with a workforce drawn from drought-stricken villages, Nakamura helped build a main canal about 15 miles long.