– As part of the historic handover of Japan's imperial throne Wednesday, the incoming emperor, Naruhito, will receive a sword, a jewel and official seals in a sacred ceremony that dates back thousands of years.

Naruhito, 59, is to take the Chrysanthemum Throne a day after his father, Emperor Akihito, 85, becomes the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in more than 200 years.

The ascension ceremony at the imperial palace will make history in another way: For the first time in the modern era, a woman will be present. Satsuki Katayama, the sole woman in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will attend.

But the new empress, Masako, Naruhito's wife of nearly 26 years, will not — an illustration of the diminished status of women in the imperial family and of the challenges women face in Japanese society.

Under the Imperial Household Law, which governs the line of succession, women in the royal family are not permitted to be in the room when the new emperor receives the sacred regalia signifying his rightful succession to the world's oldest monarchy.

But the prohibitions go much further. Women are not allowed to reign on the throne. In fact, women born into the royal family must officially leave it once they marry, and none of their children can be in line to the throne.

Those rules have left the imperial family with few heirs. After Naruhito takes the throne, the line of succession will include his uncle, Prince Hitachi, 83, Naruhito's younger brother, Prince Akishino, 53, and Akishino's son, Prince Hisahito, 12. The only child of Naruhito and Masako, Princess Aiko, 17, will not be eligible to sit on the throne.

When Japan's parliament passed a one-time law in 2017 allowing Akihito to abdicate, it attached an addendum that encouraged the government to study possible reforms that would allow women in the royal family to remain within the imperial household after marrying and grant them the right to head lines of succession.

Bowing to conservative pressure, the addendum did not mention allowing women to sit on the throne.

Abe's government, which, to mixed success, has pushed a platform of women's empowerment, promised to open discussions about women in the imperial family soon after Naruhito ascends the throne.

"I don't think this would be their preference," said Kenneth J. Ruoff, a historian at Portland State University. "But they don't have any choice. They are facing extinction of the imperial line."

Conservatives often underscore the importance of tradition to try to justify the pure male line of succession. "If a female or the child of a female royal succeeds to the throne, it would be a major change," said Hidetsugu Yagi, a professor at Reitaku University in Kashiwa, Japan. "The imperial family would lose its legitimacy."

But historians point out that imperial traditions have changed over time. "The idea that succession is limited to males is a modern invention," said Kathryn Tanaka, an associate professor at Otemae University in Nishinomiya, Japan. "This is not about 'tradition,' but rather reflects specific political and patriarchal world views."