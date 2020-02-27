TOKYO — Japan is announcing the closure of schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he asked all elementary, middle and high schools to remain closed until spring holidays begin in late March.
The measure comes amid growing concern about the rise in the number of untraceable cases in northern Japan and elsewhere. Japan now has more than 890 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship.
Officials in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido said earlier Thursday that they were closing all 1,600 elementary and middle schools in the island prefecture, with the governor saying the coming one to two weeks are crucial in fighting the virus.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Japan to close schools nationwide to control spread of virus
Japan is announcing the closure of schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus.
World
Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM
Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad says Parliament will pick a new prime minister after the king failed to establish who has majority support following the collapse of the ruling coalition. Mahathir met the king earlier Thursday. He says the monarch couldn't find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting all 222 lawmakers. He says the king decided to have the lower house of Parliament vote on a new leader on Monday. If the voting ends in an impasse, a snap election will be called. A failed bid by Mahathir's supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim, and Mahathir's shock resignation have led to the collapse of the ruling alliance and plunged the country into political limbo.
World
Syrian opposition fighters retake key town from government
Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters on Thursday retook a strategic northwestern town in Syria that was recently captured by government forces, and cut the highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo days after the government reopened it for the first time since 2012.
World
Berlin drops Hindenburg honorary title for role in Nazi rise
He led Germany's army in World War I and served for nearly a decade as the country's president, but thanks to his role in Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler's rise to power, Paul von Hindenburg is an honorary Berliner no more.
World
AP Interview: Al-Qaida, IS affiliates team up in West Africa
The only place in the world where fighters linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are cooperating is in West Africa's sprawling Sahel region, giving the extremists greater depth as they push into new areas, according to the commander of the U.S. military's special forces in Africa.