TOKYO — Japan's justice minister says the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges was inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks.
Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday she has ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement saying he was in Lebanon.
She said there were no records of Ghosn's departure from Tokyo. She said his bail has been revoked, and Interpol has issued a wanted notice.
Ghosn was first arrested in November 2018.
