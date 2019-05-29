– Every morning across Japan, parents say goodbye to their children and send them off to school. Students as young as 6, dressed in easily identifiable uniforms and shouldering boxy leather backpacks, travel to school on their own, their families secure in the knowledge that Japan is one of the safest countries in the world.

That peaceful assumption was shattered Tuesday morning when a man wielding two long-blade knives stabbed 17 schoolgirls and two adults at a bus stop in a suburb southwest of Tokyo, police said. One of the girls and a 39-year-old man died in the assault, and the attacker fatally stabbed himself.

It was a shocking event for a country where violent crime is rare and the kinds of mass shootings that have devastated schools across the U.S. have never occurred because of strict gun-control laws.

By Tuesday night, police had not identified a motive. Officials at Caritas, the Roman Catholic school in Kawasaki that the children attended, said they had received no warning and did not know the attacker, who was identified by NHK, the public broadcaster, as Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51.

The attack took place less than 300 yards from the local train station, where many students had arrived that morning before walking to the bus stop. Fourteen of the girls who were stabbed were in first grade.

"I was born and raised in this town, and I have never heard of any crime like this," said Toki Kudo, 37, owner of a Century 21 real estate office.

He said he sent his 8-year-old son to school alone by train and bus every day. "I can't imagine what the parents must be feeling," he said.

NHK identified the child who died as Hanako Kuribayashi, 11. She was in sixth grade at Caritas, a private institution with students in kindergarten through 12th grade that was founded by Canadian missionaries in the 1960s.

While not naming Hanako, Principal Teiko Naito said that every morning the girl would greet her with a wide smile and an energetic "Good morning!"

"I still cannot believe she is gone," she said. "I was just hoping to see her smile and hear her say her regular greeting."

NHK, citing police, said a father of a student had also died. The broadcaster identified him as Satoshi Oyama, 39, a diplomat with the Foreign Ministry.