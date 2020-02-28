TOKYO — The Japanese island of Hokkaido is declaring a state of emergency over the rapid spread of the new virus there.
The governor says the emergency will continue until mid-March.
He is urging all residents to stay home this weekend, which he says is a critical time to keep the situation from worsening.
The number of cases in Hokkaido has risen rapidly in recent days to 63.
Schools throughout Japan are closing until the end of March.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Parents of 'terrified' Africans stranded in China want help
She wakes every day long before dawn to chat with her three stranded daughters on the other side of the world in China's locked-down city of Wuhan, anxious to see they have started a new day virus-free.
World
Pope sick a 2nd day with apparent cold, cancels audiences
Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold.
World
NATO in urgent talks after 33 Turkish troops killed in Syria
NATO envoys were holding emergency talks Friday at the request of Turkey following the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, as scores of migrants gathered at Turkey's border with Greece seeking entry into Europe.
World
Japan's Hokkaido declares state of emergency over virus
The Japanese island of Hokkaido is declaring a state of emergency over the rapid spread of the new virus there.
World
South African sentenced for racist comment that went viral
South Africa has imposed a $3,300 fine or 2-year prison term on a man convicted for racist comments in a video that went viral last year.