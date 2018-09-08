LYON, France — Crown Prince Naruhito, Japan's next emperor, has met with Japanese schoolchildren and toured a world-renowned textile museum during a nine-day goodwill visit to France.
The crown prince spent the first full day of his trip in Lyon, a city in southeastern France known as the capital of the Gauls in ancient Roman times.
Naruhito appeared delighted as he walked through the Musee des Tissus, the museum with a 2.5 million-piece collection spanning 4,500 years of textile production.
He arrived Friday and was greeted by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who was Lyon's mayor for 16 years. He plans to have a private tour of a Burgundy winery on Sunday.
The crown prince's itinerary eventually brings him to Paris, often the starting point of visiting foreign dignitaries.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.