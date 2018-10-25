TOKYO — A Japanese journalist freed from captivity in Syria has said he is happy to go home after living in "hell" for more than three years.
Kidnapped in 2015 by al-Qaida's branch in Syria, Jumpei Yasuda was expected to return home Thursday after he was released and taken to Turkey.
Yasuda described his 40 months in captivity as "hell" both physically and mentally. He was kept in a tiny cell and tortured.
Yasuda told Japan's NHK television on a flight from Antakya in southern Turkey to Istanbul that he is happy to be going home, but feels as if he'd fallen behind the rest of the world and was uncertain how to catch up.
Yasuda is a respected journalist known for his coverage of conflict zones.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Daimler net profit falls 21 percent in third quarter
German automaker Daimler AG said Thursday that its net profit fell 21 percent in the third quarter as the company faced backlogs registering vehicles under new emissions rules and regulatory pressure over diesel emissions.
World
Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket fire
The Israeli military says it has struck several Hamas militant sites in Gaza following a rocket attack on southern Israel.
World
Saudi financial clout over media helps in Khashoggi affair
Saudi Arabia's financial clout among the Arab media has given it an influential tool as it grapples with the international outcry over the death of Saudi writer and dissident Jamal Khashoggi.
World
North Korean general says country seeking 'stable peace'
A top North Korean general said Thursday that his country seeks a "stable peace" and wants to turn the Korean Peninsula into "the cradle of peace and prosperity," furthering a departure from the bellicose language of the past.
World
SKorean economy slows in Q3 as domestic investment lags
South Korea has reported that its economy grew at a slower annual pace during the July-September period as slumping domestic investment negated modest gains in consumption and exports.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.