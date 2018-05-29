TOKYO — Japan's Foreign Ministry says a Japanese navy surveillance aircraft has spotted a suspected Chinese-flagged ship apparently transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker on the open seas.
Tuesday's ministry statement said the two vessels were suspected of engaging in offshore ship-to-ship transfers banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions.
It said Japan has informed the U.N. Security Council of the May 19 sighting of the North Korean-flagged tanker, Ji Song 6, moored alongside the ship carrying a flag believed to be Chinese. Four photos taken by the Maritime Self-Defense Force show the ships alongside each other, connected by a hose.
The U.N. has blacklisted the North Korean tanker.
U.N. sanctions on North Korea limit energy trade and ban offshore transfers of goods to North Korean ships.
