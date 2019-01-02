TOKYO — Japanese Emperor Akihito has waved to throngs of well-wishers eager to see the final New Year's appearance in his reign.
He told the crowd Wednesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo: "I am truly happy to celebrate the New Year with all of you under such cloudless skies."
Akihito will abdicate on April 30 and his son will succeed him.
Akihito, who inherited the Chrysanthemum Throne from wartime emperor Hirohito, has appeared each year to wish peace for the nation with his wife Empress Michiko and other family members.
Japanese media reported the attendance at nearly 60,000 people as of late morning, many of them waving Japanese flags.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Critics: Bangladesh vote opens door for an aggressive Hasina
While Sheikh Hasina is set to begin her third consecutive term as Bangladesh's prime minister following a landslide election victory, critics say having such an overwhelming majority in parliament could create space for her to be more authoritarian.
World
AP finds long history of nuns abused by priests in India
The nuns talk of Catholic priests who pushed into their bedrooms and of priests who pressured them to turn close friendships into sex. Across India, they talk about being groped and kissed, of hands pressed against them by men they were raised to believe were representatives of Jesus Christ.
World
AP finds long history of nuns abused by priests in India
The stories spill out in the sitting rooms of Catholic convents, where portraits of Jesus keep watch and fans spin quietly overhead. They spill out in church meeting halls bathed in fluorescent lights, and over cups of cheap instant coffee in convent kitchens. Always, the stories come haltingly, quietly. Sometimes, the nuns speak at little more than a whisper.
National
Few details on American accused by Russia of espionage
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested in Russia on espionage charges, was visiting Moscow over the holidays to attend a wedding when he suddenly disappeared, his brother said Tuesday.
World
China's leader urges action on unification with Taiwan
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged both sides to reach an early consensus on the unification of China and Taiwan and not leave the issue for future generations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.