TOKYO — Japan's economy grew at an annual rate of 1.8% in July-September, according to revised government data, better than the modest annual pace of 0.2% it gave as an earlier estimate.
The world's third largest economy has marked the fourth straight quarter of expansion, supported by consumer purchases ahead of a tax hike that kicked in recently.
The better results from the Cabinet Office, released Monday, reflect higher capital investment.
Private consumption was also a tad higher than the initial numbers, and exports did not fall as drastically as first expected.
