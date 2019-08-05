– It was an exhibit meant to celebrate freedom of expression. Instead, freedom of expression was shut down.

A long, bitter battle between Japan and South Korea over historical memory and atonement spilled over into the art world over the weekend when organizers of an international fair in Japan closed an exhibition that featured a statue symbolizing one of the Korean women forced into sexual servitude for Japanese soldiers during World War II.

The exhibit, "After 'Freedom of Expression?' " was intended to showcase artwork that had been excluded from museums.

"I see the current situation as something that proves freedom of expression is being undermined," said Daisuke Tsuda, artistic director of the Aichi Triennale. Tsuda said that he regretted the decision, which officials said was made after threats of terrorism.

Statues of so-called comfort women have been an irritant to Japanese nationalists who dispute that the women were forced into servitude. When the exhibit opened last week, several right-leaning lawmakers from the party of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe protested the inclusion of the statue, the work of South Korean artists.

Officially, the governor of Aichi prefecture, Hideaki Omura, cited a decision to "put a priority on safety" in closing the exhibit at the Aichi Triennale, which is held in Nagoya, Japan's fourth-largest city, and is one of the more internationally visible Japanese art fairs.

Less than three weeks ago, an attacker set fire to an animation studio in Kyoto and killed 35 people. Omura said faxes sent to the festival organizers warned of similar attacks.

But there was little question that politics was also involved.

After visiting the exhibit, Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of Nagoya, said he wanted it closed because it "tramples on the feelings of Japanese citizens." Kawamura, who has also disputed that the Japanese army committed mass killings in Nanjing, China, during the war, said that freedom of expression "is not freedom where people can do whatever they want to." With public funds supporting the festival, "freedom of expression has a certain limit," he said.

However, Omura, the Aichi governor, said, "The government and public officials should be the ones protecting freedom of expression. Even if the expression is not to their taste, they should accept an expression as expression."

Stylistically, the statue resembled statues erected by activists in front of Japanese embassies and consulates in South Korea and around the world. A curator's note accompanying the work, titled "Statue of Peace," described it as embodying a "spirit to stand against injustice that has been inherited over generations."

Abe's government has been sensitive to the comfort women statues. In 2017, his administration recalled its ambassador to South Korea to protest a statue, depicting a barefoot woman in traditional Korean dress sitting in a chair, that was placed in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan, South Korea.

Critics accused the exhibit organizers of using the terrorist threats to try to justify bowing to political pressure. "The Japanese government repeatedly insists in other instances that it will not bow to threats of violence or terrorism," Tessa Morris-Suzuki, professor emerita at Australian National University, wrote in an e-mail. "It is impossible to imagine them canceling a major sporting event because of a threat of this nature."

One of the artists, Kim Eun-sang, said the shutdown indicated that Japanese society was "regressing." "As the Abe administration came in, democracy is being compromised and even specific exhibitions are considered something that the government can shut down at its will," Kim said.

Critics suggested that it set a dangerous precedent. "For one exhibition to be canceled because of this threatening action can be a very bad example for the future," said Seiko Minaki, an associate professor at Takasaki City University.

More than 16,000 people signed an online petition protesting the decision to halt the exhibit.