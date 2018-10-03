SAN FRANCISCO — The mayor of Osaka, Japan, says he's ending a six-decade "sister city" relationship with San Francisco to protest a statue honoring women forced to have sex with Japanese soldiers during World War II.
The San Francisco Examiner reports that Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura this week sent a letter to San Francisco announcing he's withdrawing from the largely ceremonial relationship.
The statue was erected on city property last year by California's Korean, Chinese and Filipino communities.
Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for San Francisco Mayor London Breed, called Yoshimura's decision "unfortunate" and says the cities will remain connected through "people-to-people ties."
Historians say tens of thousands of so-called comfort women around Asia were forced to work in brothels for Japanese troops. It remains an open rift between Japan and other Asian nations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.