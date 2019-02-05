TOKYO — Japan says it has canceled a port call in South Korea by its main warship during a multilateral naval exercise as relations between the two Asian neighbors fall to their lowest level in recent years.
The Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will not send the helicopter carrier Izumo to Busan in southern South Korea in April.
The ministry said Japan plans to participate in the rest of the exercise and hopes that bilateral ties will improve constructively.
Japan and South Korea, both key allies of the United States and close economic partners, are locked in disputes involving alleged military provocations as well as wartime history.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Nissan board taps Renault's Senard, shareholders meeting set
Nissan's board has chosen as a director Jean-Dominique Senard, who was recently appointed chairman at the Japanese automaker's alliance partner Renault SA of France.
World
Japan cancels port call by warship in South Korea amid row
Japan says it has canceled a port call in South Korea by its main warship during a multilateral naval exercise as relations between the two Asian neighbors fall to their lowest level in recent years.
World
Burkina Faso forces kill 146 jihadists after village attack
Burkina Faso's armed forces have killed 146 jihadists in three counterterror operations in the northwest near the border with Mali, the army's commander general said.
World
Paris building fire claims 10 lives; arson suspected
Paris' deadliest fire in over a decade claimed 10 lives, sending fleeing residents to the roof to escape the flames that engulfed their apartment building before dawn Tuesday.
World
British economy 'stalling' amid intensified Brexit worries
With Brexit less than eight weeks away, it's becoming clear that the British economy is stalling as firms struggle with the uncertainty over what will happen.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.