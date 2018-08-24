VANNES, France — Japan upset Spain 3-1 in the final to win the Women's Under-20 World Cup for the first time on Friday.

Hinata Miyazawa, Saori Takarada and Fuka Nagano put their side in a commanding position before Candela Andujar claimed a consolation goal for the Spaniards in the 71st minute.

Spain, who beat Japan 1-0 in the group stages on Aug. 9, was without suspended Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati after she was sent off in the semifinal victory over host France.

Earlier on Friday, France lost 4-2 on penalties to England in the third-place decider after their game finished 1-1 following extra time.

France will also host the Women's World Cup next June.