– It has been eight years since China overtook Japan as the world’s second-largest economy. Yet the Japanese government continued to provide China with development assistance usually reserved for poorer countries. Until now.

In Beijing for the first official visit by a Japanese leader since 2011, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged China’s economic dominance by announcing an end to the aid. Instead, he pledged to forge deeper economic and political cooperation in what is widely seen as a hedge against the volatile America-first policies of President Donald Trump.

The announcement — coupled with new cooperation agreements Abe signed on Friday with his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang — signaled a significant shift in a relationship that has been haunted by war and occupation and is still strained by territorial disputes and other issues, which, publicly at least, have receded into the background.

The subtext to the budding détente was Trump, whose go-it-alone approach to foreign relations has pushed the two historic rivals closer together. As the U.S. president has walked away from global trade pacts and tangled with traditional allies over tariffs, Japan and China have decided to set aside some of the tensions that have governed relations between them for years.

“From competition to cooperation, the Japan-China relationship is shifting to a new phase now,” Abe said at an appearance with Li following a ceremonial welcome on Tiananmen Square. “We are neighbors; we’re partners who will cooperate with each other, rather than be a threat to each other,” Abe said.

The Japanese leader, who had long sought an official visit to the Chinese capital, was accompanied by foreign and trade ministers and more than 1,000 businesspeople, who he said had come to discuss joint infrastructure and other projects in countries throughout the region.

That signaled a greater focus on trade and investment and a departure from the 40-year program of aiding Chinese development. Many saw that aid program, which began in 1978 in what both countries described as a new start to their relationship, as a form of atonement for Japan’s brutal invasion of China in 1937, which set the stage for World War II in the Pacific.

Japan has “ended its historical mission” to assist China financially, Abe said at a reception Thursday night. “Now, Japan and China are playing indispensable roles for economic growth not only in Asia but also in the whole world,” Abe said.

Li said on Friday that relations were “back to their normal ­trajectory.”