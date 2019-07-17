Janet Jackson has been to Minnesota many, many times. So she must know that the weather in September can be iffy. At least for an outdoor nighttime concert.

Undaunted, the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will finally bring her State of the World Tour to Minnesota on Sept. 14 at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater near Red Wing.

The trek, which started in fall 2017, is nearing its scheduled end, on Oct. 11. Shows have been staged mostly in arenas but also in some stadiums, festival sites and many amphitheaters.

The concert will feature many of her made-in-Minneapolis hits with producer-songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (“Miss You Much,” “Nasty,” “Escapade”) as well as deep tracks and B-sides.

Jackson recorded several best-selling albums at Flyte Tyme studios in Minneapolis and later Edina including “Control,” “Rhythm Nation 1814” and “Janet.”

Despite expectations and rumors, Jackson did not perform in the Twin Cities when Jam and Lewis curated a series of concerts here for the Super Bowl in 2018.

The 53-year-old superstar last performed in the Twin Cities in 2015 at Target Center.

Tickets, priced from $42.50 to $229, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com and Treasure Island box office. Any concertgoers between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent.