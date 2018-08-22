JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a Janesville woman who they say killed her former boyfriend.
Authorities say the 20-year-old woman brought the 26-year-old Janesville man to Mercy Hospital about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He had a single stab wound to his chest and later died.
Police say the woman told investigators she picked up her former boyfriend, Robert Thomas Jr., in Janesville Tuesday night. She said the two argued and Thomas struck her. She said she then stabbed Thomas and brought him to the hospital.
The woman is being held on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
