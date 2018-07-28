JANESVILLE, Wis. — Ruth Ann Potts demonstrated her love of Rotary Gardens by volunteering there for 17 years.

The retired schoolteacher worked with volunteers, helped plan weddings and served on committees and on the board of directors.

She praises her experiences and the people she met.

But that's only part of the reason she gave more than $100,000 to create a new Wellness Garden at the site.

The other part is about giving back to her community.

"I have lived in Janesville more than 60 years," Potts told the Janesville Gazette . "I hope people will come to the garden and find peace. It's something different from the other gardens that are there."

Potts and Mercyhealth were the primary donors of the $207,000 project, dedicated last week, said Becky Kronberg, executive director of Rotary Gardens.

People at the gardens have talked about a wellness garden for some time.

"The gifts from Ruth Ann and Mercyhealth finally made it happen," Kronberg said. "We are so grateful for their support. They were incredibly generous."

Mercyhealth made its donation in honor of Rowland "Rollie" McClellan, who has been a Mercyhealth board member for 47 years and a volunteer at the gardens since they opened in 1989.

"Despite an extremely busy career, Rollie has always made time for making our community a better place," said Javon Bea, Mercyhealth president and CEO. "It is fitting that his name will grace this garden, designed to engage the senses with full accessibility for all to enjoy."

A plaque at the garden cites both Potts and McClellan for their longtime community service.

One feature in the new garden is a labyrinth, often used in walking meditation. Elaine Strassburg donated the money to build the meandering circular path in honor of Vietnam veterans.

Everyone is welcome at the new garden, with its wide concrete paths and raised beds.

But it is especially designed to be accessible to people with disabilities and offers new opportunities for educational programming.

Mark Dwyer, director of horticulture at the gardens, said it can be argued that all gardens have restorative and relaxation properties.

"But this garden is specifically designed to accommodate programs to promote wellness," he said. "It is not just a pretty space."

Visitors with mobility issues can move freely through the garden's circular design.

They also can reach four raised beds, each containing two levels. The 24-inch level is wheelchair accessible, perfect for people who wish to garden while sitting and for children. The 36-inch bed is for people most comfortable doing "belly-button gardening."

"Some folks can't bend at the knees or bend over anymore," Dwyer explained. "But they can garden from waist level."

Cognitive and mobility-impaired students from Chestnut House helped plant the beds in spring. Chestnut House is an educational facility for disabled people ages 18 to 21 in the Janesville School District.

"Some of these young people could not take part in traditional gardening, but they were able to engage in these raised spaces," Dwyer said.

The beds are filled with colorful annuals, vegetables and herbs, which are in full summer bloom and appeal to the eye. They also include 20 varieties of scented geraniums and other fragrant plants, which invite visitors to rub their fingers on them and enjoy the fragrance.

Touch is another component of the garden.

"We have done programs for students who are visually impaired, which include touching smooth, prickly and furry plants," Dwyer said.

Raised beds are on the outer edge of the round garden, divided by four pathways leading to the center. At the center is a four-tiered fountain, which provides the continuous soothing sound of falling water.

"The intent is sensory engagement," Dwyer said.

In August, Rotary Gardens will host the fourth annual horticulture therapy symposium.

"We will have volunteers from Chestnut House show the benefits of raised gardens," Dwyer said. "We will show how to garden as we age and how to garden with mobility issues."

The Wellness Garden is the first new garden at Rotary Gardens in seven years and the 26th garden to be developed. It replaces an arboretum, "which had become an obsolete space," Dwyer said.

Eventually, the garden could expand over three acres and will have a fresh look annually.

Dwyer sketched a design for the garden, and Katie Udel, a landscape architect with Angus-Young Associates, refined the design.

"Everyone who comes to the new garden will get something out of it," Dwyer said. "They may enjoy how beautiful it is, but it is being developed for so much more."

