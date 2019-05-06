LOS ANGELES — "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez has gotten married.

The 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram of Saturday's wedding to Joe LoCicero. Cast member Justin Baldoni sang at the service. She writes in the caption: "May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband, Joseph, I am yours forever."

The couple met in 2016 when LoCicero played a stripper on the CW series. They got engaged in the summer of 2018.