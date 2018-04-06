Gophers freshman guard Jamir Harris was granted a release from his scholarship and will transfer, Minnesota coach Richard Pitino announced Friday.

Harris, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound North Brunswick, N.J. native, averaged 3.9 points and had 38 three-point field goals in 28 games this season. In the first of his two starts this season, he scored a career-best 16 points in an overtime win Jan. 15 at Penn State.

A former three-star recruit, Harris played at The Patrick School in New Jersey in high school. He was the second player to transfer in the last month, including junior forward Davonte Fitzgerald.

Pitino, who finished 15-17 this season with the Gophers, now has three scholarships available for next season.