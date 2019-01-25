OKLAHOMA CITY — Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is trying to tell the story of an Oklahoma woman whose pledge to stand in as a mom at same-sex weddings went viral.
In a statement Friday, Curtis confirmed that she acquired the rights to "How We Sleep At Night: A Mother's Memoir," by Sara Cunningham of Oklahoma City.
Curtis says she was among the thousands who saw Cunningham's July Facebook post offering to be a surrogate mother for LGBTQ couples whose parents don't support them. The two eventually met, and now Curtis says she is working on a deal to get Cunningham's story onscreen.
Details about the deal were not immediately available.
Cunningham runs the nonprofit Free Mom Hugs , which provides support to LGBTQ kids and teens. Curtis is best known for appearing in the "Halloween" movie franchise.
