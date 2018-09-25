The Dallas Stars beat the Wild 5-3 in an NHL exhibition game Monday night in Dallas.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Kyle Rau and Matt Read scored for the Wild.

Jamie Benn scored twice and Blake |Comeau, Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell scored for the Stars.

Devan Dubnyk had 32 saves for the Wild while Anton Khudobin made 27 for the Stars.

Dallas scored twice in the second and third periods to take control of the game and improved to 3-0-1 in exhibition play while the Wild fell to 1-4.

WIRE SERVICES