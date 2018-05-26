– Like a lot of teams, the Twins have placed their faith in defensive shifts, never moreso than this season. Sometimes, faith gets tested. Sometimes at really inopportune times.

Fernando Romero, while spinning his latest symphony of broken bats on Friday, induced an inning-ending ground ball to second base from Mitch Haniger — but the inning didn’t end. The position was vacant, the ball bounded through the opening and Guillermo Heredia raced home from second base with the winning run in Seattle’s 2-1 victory over the Twins at Safeco Field.

Haniger’s not-so-harmless shift-beater in the sixth inning was the fifth and final hit allowed by Romero, the rookie righthander who has been touched for only six earned runs in his five career starts, yet somehow has been part of more losses than wins. Actually, that’s not so puzzling in this case, not with James Paxton, the Mariners’ left-handed ace on the mound, with hundreds of his Canadian countrymen in “The Maple Grove” — the left-field bleachers — rowdily cheering him on.

Paxton, who survived a bald-eagle attack at Target Field and went on to limit the Twins to two runs on Opening Day, was even better in his predator-free home ballpark. With those clever Canadians waving “Eh” (not K) signs for every strikeout opportunity, Paxton finished off 11 Twins on strikes, 10 of them in a 13-batter stretch from innings 3-7, and didn’t walk a batter. He gave up a single to the first batter he faced, and the next-to-last, and made only one mistake all night: A 1-and-0 cutter to Max Kepler that wound up 10 rows deep in the right field seats.

That home run is a remarkable event — but becoming less so with each Kepler at-bat against a left-hander. The 25-year-old outfielder, until this season arguably a liability with left-handers on the mound, has made a priority of turning that weakness into a strength this season, and he’s been so successful thus far, his manager made a joke of it before Friday’s game.

“It’s a little too early,” Paul Molitor said with a giveaway smirk, “to say [Max Kepler] can’t hit righties anymore.”

No, but it’s not to early to revel in Kepler’s sudden success. He had hit four home runs against lefties in his career before this season; he now has four this year alone, more in fact than the three he’s hit against righthanders. And Kepler punctuated his point with a seventh-inning single off Paxton, too.

He also displayed some defense, lasering a perfect one-hop throw to Eduardo Escobar at third base to nab Ryan Healy as he tried to go first-to-third on a single.

But the Twins, who have been held to three runs or fewer six times in 11 games, could add nothing to Kepler’s solo home run against Paxton and the Mariner bullpen, even with Miguel Sano back in the lineup for the first time in a month. But Sano went 0-for-4, striking out twice against low Paxton cutters and once more against an Edwin Diaz fastball, and the Twins went 1-2-3 in five different innings. Besides Kepler’s homer, they never advanced a runner beyond first base.

All of it made a waste of another brilliant Romero start. The rookie righthander gave up two singles in the first inning, a two-out liner by Nelson Cruz scoring one run, two more singles in the fifth, and a walk to Heredia in the sixth. Then came Haniger’s ground ball to where Brian Dozier would normally been standing. And by that margin, the Twins lost again.