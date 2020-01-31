LYNCHBURG, Va. — Scottie James had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Liberty players in double figures as the Flames won their 10th consecutive home game, routing Kennesaw State 83-45 on Thursday night. Caleb Homesley added 15 points for the Flames. Elijah Cuffee chipped in 11, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 11 and Myo Baxter-Bell had 11.
Liberty (20-3, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) totaled 49 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Tyler Hooker had 12 points for the Owls (1-20, 0-8), who have now lost 12 straight games.
Liberty takes on Florida Gulf Coast at home on Saturday. Kennesaw State takes on North Florida on the road on Saturday.
