INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver James Davison climbed out of his car after crashing hard during Indianapolis 500 practice.
The Australian driver was trying to find speed on Friday when he was exiting the second turn and started to spin. The car slid up the track and into the wall.
Davison is one of 35 drivers attempting to qualify for the traditional 33-car starting grid.
Qualifying will be held Saturday and Sunday. The race will be held on May 27.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Ex-Twins manager finding success with Tigers in classic Gardy style
Detroit, coming off a terrible season, is rebuilding with more of a carefree attitude under Ron Gardenhire.
Sports
Nadal and Djokovic to renew rivalry in Italian Open semis
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry in the Italian Open semifinals — and three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova also reached the last four Friday.
Motorsports
James Davison walks away from practice crash at Indy
IndyCar driver James Davison climbed out of his car after crashing hard during Indianapolis 500 practice.
MN United
Platini says 1998 World Cup draw 'trickery' helped France
France soccer great Michel Platini insists "a little trickery" in the 1998 World Cup draw ensured his home country would avoid playing Brazil until the final which it won in Paris.
Gophers
Louisville settles for $4.5 M with ex-AD Jurich over firing
Louisville reached a $4.5 million settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich, who was fired in the wake of a national federal corruption investigation of college basketball.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.