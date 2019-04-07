LONDON — James Cracknell became the oldest winner of the Boat Race at age 46 on Sunday when Cambridge beat Oxford by one length in the 165th edition on the River Thames.
The double Olympic gold medalist — a Peterhouse College masters student — is eight years older than the previous record holder, 1992 Cambridge cox Andy Prober.
Cracknell has recovered after suffering a traumatic brain injury when he fractured his skull in a cycling accident in Arizona in 2010.
Before the Cambridge men won for the third time in four years, the university's women's team beat Oxford for a third year in a row.
