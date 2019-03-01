Milwaukee Bucks (47-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-31, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Milwaukee. He's eighth in the NBA scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 18-12 at home. Los Angeles is second in the league with 19 fast break points per game, led by James averaging 5.

The Bucks are 22-9 on the road. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference scoring 117.4 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent. The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 7.8 assists and scores 26.9 points per game. Brandon Ingram has averaged 21.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 27 points and collecting 12.6 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon has averaged 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 118 points, 50.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Lance Stephenson: out (toe), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

Bucks Injuries: Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (bilateral heel bursitis), Sterling Brown: day to day (wrist), George Hill: out (adductor).