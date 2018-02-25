– It doesn’t have the eye-catching novelty of the Jamaican bobsled team, but the island nation is working toward assembling something just as unusual: an Olympic synchronized swimming team.

Jamaica has won 78 Olympic medals — an impressive feat for a small country — but, surprisingly for a country surrounded by water, it has never won a medal for an aquatic sport. The supporters of synchronized swimming think it might be a jinx-breaker.

The sport has never quite caught on in Jamaica even though it has been an Olympic event for more than 30 years. But that doesn’t diminish the dreams that have formed around Olga Novokshchenova, a Russian two-time Olympic gold medalist in synchronized swimming, who has begun teaching out of her home in Port Antonio.

Novokshchenova estimated that she has taught about 100 swimming students over the 12 years she has lived in Port Antonio. Originally, most of them came to her for basic swimming lessons. She would pick out the strongest swimmers and ask if they were interested in synchronized swimming. Slowly, she started building a team.

Katana Blount is only 10, but she practices four days a week. Her father encouraged her to join the synchronized swimming team.

“He is always smiling and taking pictures,” she said, adding that swimming on the team makes her feel special.

Expensive investment

On a recent afternoon, five girls arrived at Novokshchenova’s home, still dressed in their school uniforms. They changed into their swimsuits and began to stretch. Training begins at 3 p.m. and lasts until about 6 p.m.

The expense of traveling to and from Novokshchenova’s house in the suburbs is quite an investment for the athletes’ families. The swimmers take taxis both ways, and that cost is an obstacle when recruiting new team members. Novokshchenova would like to be able to train them somewhere more central and accessible, but there are no public pools in Port Antonio.

Attracting and sustaining new members is one of the biggest obstacles of trying to reach their Olympic dreams. The athletes had their hearts set on qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics but came up short when one of their best swimmers moved abroad. Now they’re aiming at 2024, but, Novokshchenova admitted, it’s hard to keep the team motivated when the only way they can enter competitions is to raise money for foreign travel.

If there were more people doing synchronized swimming in Jamaica, she said, they could organize local meets.

“My dream is to make synchronized swimming more known in Jamaica,” said Nyouka Baugh, 15, who has been swimming for seven years.

Her mother encourages her to continue training, reminding her what she would be doing if she weren’t swimming: “Nothing,” Nyouka said, laughing.

‘A whale of a time’

The club is self-funded, and the swimmers’ parents pay about $100 every three months, not including international traveling costs, tournament fees, training expenses and competition swimsuits. The club relies on private donations and organizes fundraisers to pay for the team’s overseas trips and expenses.

In 2013, the team competed for the first time at a major event, the Pan American Synchronized Swimming Championships. They did not, however, have beginner’s luck. They finished “dead last,” said Jacqueline Neil, the team’s manager.

“But the exposure was great. The girls had a whale of a time, and despite everything, they were the stars,” she said. “There were very few black teams.”

Two years later, the team placed fourth in the same competition, making it the highest place Jamaica has ranked.

“We actually made history because it was the first time coming so close up in that kind of a competition,” Nyouka said. “It felt good.”