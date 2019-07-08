Minnehaha Academy rising senior Jalen Suggs scored 15 points to help lead USA Basketball to a 93-79 victory over Mali on Sunday to win the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup tournament in Heraklion, Greece.

Suggs, the No. 4-ranked point guard in the Rivals.com Class of 2020, won his third championship in three summers with USA Basketball.

He is being recruited by Division I basketball and football programs. Suggs led the Redhawks to a third consecutive Class 2A state basketball tournament title in March and quarterbacked the football team to a 2018 state championship in November.

While in Greece he was being evaluated by assistant basketball coaches from Gonzaga, Minnesota and Iowa State. He told 247Sports recently that he was eyeing making a college decision in early August and that Gonzaga was “definitely at the top.’’

Iowa, Marquette and Michigan also are among Suggs’ top schools.