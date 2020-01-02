A two-day high school boys’ basketball showcase kicks off Friday at Minnehaha Academy with games featuring two highly ranked Minnesota teams and two national teams.

Minnehaha Academy, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, takes on Class 4A, No. 5 Park Center at 6 p.m., followed by The Patrick School from Hillside, N.J., against Sierra Canyon from Chatsworth, Calif. Both games are sold out at the school’s new gymnasium.

Fans who weren’t able to score tickets can still watch the games on ESPN. The Minnehaha Academy/Park Center game will be telecast on ESPN3 while the Patrick School/Sierra Canyon game will be televised on ESPN2.

Also, Minnehaha Academy guard Jalen Suggs said Thursday on Twitter that he will make his long-awaited college commitment announcement at halftime of the second game. Gonzaga is considered to be the favorite for Suggs’ services.

On Saturday the action shifts to 7 p.m. at Target Center, where Minnehaha Academy plays Sierra Canyon. About 10,000 tickets have been sold for the game.

Minnehaha Academy is led by Suggs, junior Chet Holmgren and recent transfer Hercy Miller. Sierra Canyon’s highly touted lineup includes LeBron James’s son, LeBron “Bronny” James, Jr., and Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire Wade.

JIM PAULSEN